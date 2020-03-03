BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.87% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

