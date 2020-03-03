ValuEngine Upgrades BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Hold

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $678.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.53. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

