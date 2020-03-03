ValuEngine Upgrades BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Hold

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.
NASDAQ BTAI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $678.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.53. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
