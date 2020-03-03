Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.