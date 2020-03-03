Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BPTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 19,858.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Bio-Path worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

