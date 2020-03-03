Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
BPTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.14.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
