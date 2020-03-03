BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho decreased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

