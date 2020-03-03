ValuEngine Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Sell

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

BNS opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 406,735 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

