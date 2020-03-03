ValuEngine Lowers CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to Sell

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.