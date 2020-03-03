Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.