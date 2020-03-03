Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.