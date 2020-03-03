ValuEngine Downgrades ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Strong Sell

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

ContraFect stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.60. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in ContraFect by 1,145.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 551,626 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 65,882 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in ContraFect by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

