Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Carnival stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

