Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BZH. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.18. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,160.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $445,800 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 527,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 162,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

