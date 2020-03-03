Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CBLI stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Cleveland BioLabs has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.