Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CBLI stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Cleveland BioLabs has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

