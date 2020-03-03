ValuEngine Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Sell

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,590 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

