Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 19,714.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 571,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 358,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 333,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

