Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.16.

Shares of BTE opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 119.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 110.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

