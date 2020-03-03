Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.16.
Shares of BTE opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.32.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
