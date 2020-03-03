ValuEngine Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Sell

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $467.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Caleres has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $31.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,935,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $5,458,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caleres by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200,883 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $4,337,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

