Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter worth $644,169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 170,232 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter worth $13,810,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth $4,249,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

