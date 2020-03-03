Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

CDNS opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,778 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,965. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

