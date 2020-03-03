Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

