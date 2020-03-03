Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLPH. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.