BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.