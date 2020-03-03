BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
BRT stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.89.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.
