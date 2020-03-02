Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HT opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

