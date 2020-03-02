Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 481.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after buying an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $123.74 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

