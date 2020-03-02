Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,624 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Universal Electronics worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at $2,341,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $64,667.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares in the company, valued at $40,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,137 shares of company stock worth $342,716. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UEIC. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

UEIC stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.82 million, a PE ratio of 175.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

