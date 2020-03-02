Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Omnicell worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,375 shares of company stock worth $3,577,568 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.