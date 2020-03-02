Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.36. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $806.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

