Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $35,072.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $345,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,104 shares of company stock worth $945,928. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $78.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 336.84%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.