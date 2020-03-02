CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.18 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

