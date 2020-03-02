Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth $31,902,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,257 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

