Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Morningstar by 21.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $146.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.98, for a total value of $2,994,911.00. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $1,335,028.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,072,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,930,936.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,675 shares of company stock valued at $18,697,005 in the last three months. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

