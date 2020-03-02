Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Delek US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DK opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

