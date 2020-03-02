Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 130.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Liberty Global by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYK. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.59 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

