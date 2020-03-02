Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 253 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGM. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOGM opened at $85.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -293.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

