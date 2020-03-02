Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.