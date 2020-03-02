Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 253 Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $114.98 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

