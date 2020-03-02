Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $99.03 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.