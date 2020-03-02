Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $45.63 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,534. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

