Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSE ETW opened at $8.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

