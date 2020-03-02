Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after buying an additional 512,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,582,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 227,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

