Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in L3Harris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,371,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,324,000 after buying an additional 55,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

NYSE LHX opened at $197.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

