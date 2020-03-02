Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 162.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 213,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,119,000 after buying an additional 44,932 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Cfra dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.