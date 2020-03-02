Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $40,000 in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gain Capital by 3,530.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of GCAP opened at $5.90 on Monday. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $220.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.27.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is presently -25.26%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

