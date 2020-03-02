Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 9.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amerisafe by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Amerisafe stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.49. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Equities analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

