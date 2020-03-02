Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $122.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,680 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.