2,503 Shares in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $13.40 on Monday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

