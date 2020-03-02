Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMGI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

