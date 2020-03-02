Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $49,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

