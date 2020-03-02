AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stake Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

