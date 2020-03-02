Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 148.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

