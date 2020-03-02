Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOMB opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

